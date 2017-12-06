Child arrested on suspicion of series of Leeds robberies after being found carrying 'large kitchen knife' in street

Have your say

Police have arrested a child on suspicion of a series of robberies in Leeds after he was found carrying a large blade.

The youngster was arrested by officers in Woodhouse, West Yorkshire Police's Leeds Crime Team said on Twitter at about 10.40am today (Wednesday).

In a tweet, the team said he was found in possession of "a large kitchen knife".

The tweet said: "Juvenile male arrested following positive stop search in Woodhouse on suspicion of four robberies in Woodhouse area of Leeds."

He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing, the police team added.