Child hospitalised after car rolls onto its side in Harrogate collision

Two people have been hospitalised after a car collided with a parked vehicle and rolled on to its side in Harrogate.

Emergency service crews were called out to the incident on Beckwith Road yesterday (Sunday, October 28) at 9.57am. A nearby resident assisted the female driver and a child from the Vauxhall Astra using a set of step ladders, before the arrival of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews.

Firefighters from Harrogate administered first aid until the arrival of an ambulance, which took both to hospital. NYFRS say the woman was suffering from shock and the child had suspected neck and spinal injuries.

If anyone has information regarding the incident they are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote the reference number 12180201662.