Children to miss out on bike classes due to cuts

ONLY CHILDREN in parts of North Yorkshire with proven road safety issues will receive cycle training after Government funding was cut by 30 per cent.

More than 28,600 children in North Yorkshire have taken part in the council’s Bikeability scheme over the last seven years, which was previously funded by the Department For Transport.

But in April last year, the number of funded places was cut by 30 per cent. That was initially made up by additional funding secured by the council, but as that is no longer available, the council can only offer the number of places provided by the original grant. In future, training will only be offered to schools in target areas.

North Yorkshire’s executive member for transport, Coun Don Mackenzie, said: “The reduction in grant funding will reduce the number of places we can offer compared with previous years. For that reason, we will ensure that training is given in those areas where it is most needed.

“We will continue to work with partners, including our road safety partners in 95 Alive and public health, to look at the road safety budget and what funding is available in the future.”