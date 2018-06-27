China lifts decades-long export ban on British beef

China has lifted its longstanding ban on exports of beef from the UK, in a landmark move for British producers estimated to be worth £250m in the first five years alone, the UK Government has announced.

More than 20 years after the Chinese government first imposed a ban on British beef in the wake of the BSE outbreak, today’s milestone is the culmination of several years of site inspections and negotiations between UK and Chinese government officials.

China is currently the UK’s eighth largest export market for agri-food, with over £560m worth of food and drink bought by Chinese consumers last year.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove said: “This is fantastic news for our world-class food and farming industry and shows we can be a truly outward looking Britain outside the European Union. It is the result of painstaking and collaborative work by industry and the Defra team over many years.

“Today’s milestone will help to unlock UK agriculture’s full potential and is a major step to forging new trading relationships around the globe.”

The UK’s food exports were worth more than £22bn in 2017 - a new record - with food and drink businesses now selling products to 217 international markets.

Today’s announcement allows official market access negotiations to begin, a process which the Government said typically takes around three years.

Prime Minister Theresa May embarked on a trade mission to China earlier this year and in April, a Chinese inspection visit was hosted by Defra, the Food Standards Agency and other government agencies and industry groups.