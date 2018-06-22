Chris Grayling accused of ‘running scared’ as he pulls out of northern transport conference

Under-fire Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has pulled out of a regional summit to be held next week in the North where local leaders will discuss the future of vital infrastructure projects.

The Minister was due to speak at the Place North West annual conference in Manchester on Monday alongside metro mayors Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram and Bradford council leader Susan Hinchcliffe.

He’s scared of the passengers he’s hung out to dry and he’s scared of the staff whose safety-critical jobs his franchise shambles have left facing the axe. RMT General Secretary Mick Cash

But organisers have now revealed that he is no longer attending and is sending Baroness Sugg, the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Transport, to give a presentation in his place.

Earlier this month the RMT union revealed plans to demonstrate outside the venue where the event is taking place, the Hilton on Deansgate, in protest at the ongoing safety dispute on Northern rail trains and what they describe as the “ongoing rail franchise fiasco”.

General Secretary Mick Cash said: “Chris Grayling is running scared. He’s scared of the passengers he’s hung out to dry and he’s scared of the staff whose safety-critical jobs his franchise shambles have left facing the axe.

“Chris Grayling may have chickened out of meeting RMT members and their supporters on Monday but I’ve got a message for him - you can run but you can’t hide.”

The Department for Transport has been contacted but has yet to comment on Mr Grayling’s absence from the event.

He is expected to be in Westminster on Monday afternoon when MPs vote on the controversial plans for a third runway at Heathrow airport. As Transport Secretary he would be expected to open the debate that precedes the vote.

Boris Johnson will miss the crucial Commons vote, meaning he will avoid having to choose between his Cabinet job and his opposition to the third runway.

The Foreign Secretary will be out of the country when MPs vote, sparing Theresa May a potential headache over the future of her most high-profile minister.

The Prime Minister told reporters on Thursday: “The Foreign Secretary early next week will be what I would describe as the living embodiment of global Britain.”

The regional transport conference on Monday is described as “exploring transport and infrastructure projects, opportunities and challenges in the North”.