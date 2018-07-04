Christa Ackroyd: Why Peter Sutcliffe is not the real story

It remains the most tense moment of my 40-year career as a journalist.

On a bitterly cold January morning in a dark, Victorian oak-panelled courtroom in Dewsbury I was a young reporter in my early 20s and about to come face to face with the man who had terrorised the North of England for five long years.

The lives of women in Yorkshire had come to a standstill. We feared every shadow in every corner. We looked over our shoulder whenever we found ourselves alone at night. We listened for every footstep in the dark. The message from detectives was clear. No woman was safe and we could be next. Thirteen women had been murdered. Seven more had been left for dead. And on that January morning in 1981 the monster who had put all our lives on hold was about to be unmasked. Outside a baying mob chanted, ‘hang him, hang him’, as hidden under a blanket handcuffed to a police officer, he was led into court.

I felt physically sick. And suddenly he was there in the dock. From the Press seats, filled almost entirely by men, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. For a moment I almost looked past him seeking someone with a brooding presence, evil personified, the demon who had terrified us all. Instead a pathetic, weak, slight, scruffy individual stood before us speaking in a squeaky, high-pitched Yorkshire accent. Surely this was not the man responsible for all that misery, all that fear, all that hurt? But he was. And it was over.

Peter William Sutcliffe had been caught and, in deference to one of the 26 orphans Sutcliffe left behind, I will not give him the title he revels in, the Yorkshire Ripper. You see I promised one of those orphans, Richard McCann, who was just five years old when he went out looking for his mother Wilma on the morning she never came home, I would not fuel the notoriety he still craves. “Sutcliffe is all he deserves,” he says. And I agree. Peter Sutcliffe was no criminal super-mind. He was not the typical loner who ‘kept himself to himself’ plotting his wicked deeds and outwitting the hundreds of police officers tasked with finding him. He was there all the time under their noses, living in suburbia, hiding behind the mask of loyal husband and good neighbour. He did not have a deluded obsession or a God-given task to kill prostitutes. He sought out the weak and vulnerable, because they were easy prey and he was a coward. So why am I writing this now, almost 40 years later? Because once again Sutcliffe has made the front page. While the women whose lives he claimed and those whose lives he destroyed are simply a collage of black and white photographs, once again he has been given the column inches he doesn’t deserve, this time because he has apparently found a new Polish pen pal, aged 17, and says he wants to move to Poland to live with her. Her parents say they are worried. Worried! They should be horrified, although Sutcliffe knows he is never coming out and we have thrown away the key.

The letters from the women who want to strike up some kind of sick romantic relationship by writing to him in prison, should find their letters returned. No story no publicity. There is a story to tell. But it isn’t the story of Peter Sutcliffe. It’s the story of the resilience of those who had to live with his wicked crimes. It’s the story of women, ordinary women and their families who somehow changed attitudes and made young female reporters like me determined to concentrate on the victims of crime and not the perpetrators. I care that women were separated into the so-called innocent and others. And still are. I care that during those five years women were forced to march like suffragettes on the streets of Yorkshire to find their voice. A voice many struggle to find even today. I care what happens to women now when they are forced to stand up in court and be judged on what they wear and who they are or what circumstances they find themselves in as they face the terrible things that are still happening to them. I do not care what happens to Peter Sutcliffe. I saw him as he was, a pathetic individual, that day in Dewsbury and on many more days during the trial that followed at the Old Bailey. I strongly believe now all those years later, he is not deserving of our attention.

As Olive Smelt, one of the women who lived, despite terrible injuries, told me on the day Jack Straw, the then Home Secretary announced Sutcliffe would never be eligible for parole: “Let that be an end to it... He is not worth another breath.”