Christeyns acquires Clover Chemicals

Bradford chemical manufacturer Christeyns has acquired Clover Chemicals for an undisclosed sum.

Based in the High Peak area of Derbyshire, Clover Chemicals manufactures a wide range of over 200 cleaning products. With a strong focus on research and development, Clover’s range ensures consistent and high-quality cleaning results

whilst maintaining a strong consideration for the environment.

“The acquisition of Clover Chemicals is a great addition to the Christeyns family,” said Alain Bostoen, Christeyns CEO.

“The people, expertise and quality of products produced by Clover make them a perfect fit for our business and we look forward to growing together with them.”

Best known for its Laundry and Food & Beverage Divisions that manufacture highly efficient detergents, disinfectants and equipment, the purchase of Clover takes the Christeyns Professional Hygiene division to the next level.

Clover’s product range which includes Floorcare, Washroom and Skincare products will complement Christeyns existing offering.

Housekeeping, Hard Surface and Dishwashing products along with a range of dosing equipment options will also enhance the product portfolio.

“We are excited to be joining such an ambitious group,” said Des Eustace, MD of Clover.

“Christeyns’ core values of Family, Expertise, Passion and Continuous Improvement are an ideal fit for the future of the Clover business and we look forward to the exciting journey ahead as part of this deeply committed organisation.”

Clover will continue to run its current business activities at their High Peak site, with the existing team working closely alongside their new Christeyns colleagues in order to further strengthen and grow the Clover business.

Other companies under the Christeyns UK umbrella include Cole & Wilson, Oscreteand Warrington-based Christeyns Food Hygiene.