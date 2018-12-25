Christmas Day at sea for transatlantic rowers in Santa hats

Have your say

Transatlantic rowers are swapping turkey dinners for ration packs as they celebrate Christmas Day on the high seas.

Adventurers from a dozen countries are continuing their epic challenge between the Canary Islands and Antigua.

Eighty-six competitors remain in this year's endurance challenge, which began on December 12 - including Yorkshire crews Row 4 Victory and Men of Oar.

Getting into the Christmas spirit under blue skies on the Atlantic Ocean, some rowers donned Santa hats and enjoyed festive sing-songs.

But the participants in this year's Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge have foregone the traditional turkey dinner for high-calorie dehydrated ration packs.

Yorkshire male foursome Row 4 Victory are aiming to land in Antigua ahead of the pack on their way to raising thousands of pounds for their designated military charities - the Royal British Legion and Soldier On - while Men of Oar are raising money for Combat Stress and Bowel Cancer UK.

Other teams include former solo Paralympic athlete Kelda Wood, who set up an organisation supporting traumatised children including victims of the Manchester Arena bombing.

The current race record of 29 days and 15 hours was set by London quartet the Four Oarsmen last year.