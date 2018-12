If you haven’t managed to get those last few presents - or haven’t started at all - these are the opening times of shopping centres in and around Leeds over Christmas.

1. White Rose Shopping Centre Friday December 21: 9am - 10pm, Saturday December 22: 8am - 8pm, Sunday December 23: 11am - 5pm, Christmas Eve: 8pm - 6pm ugc Buy a Photo

2. Trinity Leeds Friday December 21: 9am - 9pm, Saturday December 22: 9am - 8pm, Sunday December 23: 11am - 6pm, Christmas Eve: 9am - 6pm jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. Victoria Leeds Friday December 21: 10am - 8pm, Saturday December 22: 9am - 8pm, Sunday December 23: 11am - 5pm, Christmas Eve: 9am - 5pm jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Merrion Centre Friday December 21: 6.30am - 9.30pm, Saturday December 22: 6.30am - 9.30pm, Sunday December 23: 10am to 6pm, Christmas Eve: 6.30am - 9.30pm.'Opening times for specific outlets may vary. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more