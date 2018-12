Christmas Supermarket opening times for Asda, Morrisons, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Lidl, Aldi and Waitrose in Yorkshire

Have your say

If you’ve forgotten the last few bits for the Christmas dinner or need to buy some New Year’s Eve treats, then these are the supermarket opening times in Yorkshire over the festive period.

Morrisons

Saturday 22 December

All stores open 6am-12am.

Sunday 23 December

All stores open 10am-4pm.

Christmas Eve

All stores open 5am-6pm.

Christmas Day

All stores closed.

Boxing Day

All stores open 9am-6pm.

Thursday 27 December

All stores open as usual.

Friday 28 December

All stores open as usual.

Saturday 29 December

All stores open as usual.

Sunday 30 December

All stores open as usual.

New Year’s Eve

All stores open 6am-6pm.

New Year’s Day

All stores open 9am-6pm.

Asda

Saturday 22 December

All stores open as usual.

Sunday 23 December

All stores open as usual.

Christmas Eve

Most stores open at their usual time and close at 6pm.

Christmas Day

All stores closed.

Boxing Day

All stores open 9am-6pm.



Thursday 27 December

Most stores open at 6am and close at their usual time.

Friday 28 December

All stores open as usual.

Saturday 29 December

Most stores open at their usual time and close at 10pm.

Sunday 30 December

All stores open 10am-4pm.

New Year’s Eve

All stores open 8pm-7pm.

New Year’s Day

All stores open 10am-5pm.

Sainsbury’s

Saturday 22 December

Most stores open as usual.

Sunday 23 December

Most stores open as usual.

Christmas Eve

Most stores open 6am-6pm.

Christmas Day

All stores closed.

Boxing Day

Most stores open 9am-4pm.

Thursday 27 December

Most stores open 6am-8pm.

Friday 28 December

Most stores open 6am-8pm.

Saturday 29 December

Most stores open 6am-12pm.

Sunday 30 December

Most stores open 6am-8pm.

New Year’s Eve

Most stores open 6am-7pm.

New Year’s Day

Most stores open 9am-5pm.

Tesco

Saturday 22 December

All stores open until 12am.

Sunday 23 December

All stores open as usual.

Christmas Eve

All Tesco Extras, Superstores and Metro stores open at their usual time and close at 7pm. All Express stores close at 10pm. Petrol stations close an hour after the main store closes.

Christmas Day

All stores closed.

Boxing Day

Tesco Extras, Superstores and Metro stores open 9am-6pm. All Express stores open 8am-10pm. All petrol stations open 8am-7pm.

Thursday 27 December

All stores open 6am and close at their usual time.

Friday 28 December

All stores open as usual.

Saturday 29 December

All stores open as usual.

Sunday 30 December

All stores open as usual.

New Year’s Eve

All Tesco Extras, Superstores and Metro stores open at their usual time and close at 7pm.

All Express stores close at 10pm. Petrol stations shut an hour after the main store closes.

New Year’s Day

Tesco Extras, Superstores and Metro stores open 9am-6pm. Express stores open 8am-10pm. All petrol stations open 8am-7pm.

Aldi

Saturday 22 December

Normal opening hours.

Sunday 23 December

All stores open 10am-4pm.

Christmas Eve

All stores open 8am-6pm.

Christmas Day

All stores closed.

Boxing Day

All stores closed.

Thursday 27 December

All stores open 8am-10pm.

Friday 28 December

All stores open 8am-10pm.

Saturday 29 December

All stores open 8am-10pm.

Sunday 30 December

All stores open 10am-4pm.

New Year’s Eve

All stores open 8am-6pm.

New Year’s Day

All stores closed.

Lidl

Saturday 22 December

Most stores open 7am-10pm.

Sunday 23 December

Most stores open 30 minutes before their usual time for early browsing and close at their usual time.

Christmas Eve

Most stores open 7am-6pm.

Christmas Day

All stores closed.

Boxing Day

All stores closed.

Thursday 27 December

Most stores open 8am-8pm.

Friday 28 December

Most stores open 8am-8pm.

Saturday 29 December

All stores open as usual.

Sunday 30 December

All stores open as usual.

New Year’s Eve

Most stores open 8am-6pm.

New Year’s Day

All stores closed.

Waitrose

Saturday 22 December

Most stores open as usual.

Sunday 23 December

Most stores open as usual.

Christmas Eve

Most stores open 7.30am-6pm.

Christmas Day

All stores closed.

Boxing Day

All stores closed.

Thursday 27 December

Most stores open 8am-8pm.

Friday 28 December

Most stores open 8am-8pm.

Saturday 29 December

Most stores open 8am-8pm.

Sunday 30 December

Most stores open 10am-4pm.

New Year’s Eve

Most stores open 8am-6pm.

New Year’s Day

All stores closed.

