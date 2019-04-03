City-centre car park thefts on the rise, police say

Drivers in Wakefield are being urged to make sure they do not leave valuables in their cars following recent thefts from vehicles in city-centre car parks.

Police say drivers need to make sure they keep valuables out of site and if possible take them out of cars.

Motorists are urged to never leave valuables such as wallets/purses, mobile phones or sat nav systems on open display in cars and to remove them when leaving their vehicles if possible.

They should also always check their cars by trying the handle before leaving them to make sure doors have locked.

Drivers using sat navs are also advised to wipe away any smears left inside car windows from suction cups.

Insp Helen Brear of the Wakefield Central NPT, said: “We have noticed a recent increase in theft from vehicle offences in car parks in the city centre and want to remind drivers to be mindful of car security.

“Just a few quick precautions to put valuables out of site or better still, remove them, can make all the difference in putting off an opportunist thief."