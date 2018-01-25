City's first menopause cafe to open in Sheffield

Sheffield's very first menopause cafe is to open later this year.

The event will allow guests to discuss topics dealing with the menopause and in a relaxed and friendly surrounding.

The Menopause Cafe, which has been set up by organiser Jayne Harrison, will take place at The Florentine, Tapton Park Road on March 8 between 9.30 and 11.30am.

She said: "A menopause café is an agenda-free discussion about menopause, with the topics chosen by the people who attend.

"It is run on a not-for-profit basis, aside from an investment in a cup of tea or coffee - or a snack if you so wish."

She said the informal, free event is confidential, with attendees being able to express their views safely and without judgement.

There will be no public speaker, promotion of particular treatments, products or services and it is not classed as a support group.

She added: "Menopause Cafés welcome women and men of all ages, ethnicity, social status and race. We all meet simply as people who are interested in the menopause.

Breakfast is served up to 10am for those that might want to come along a bit earlier.

If you would like more information about Menopause Cafés visit www.menopausecafe.net or follow on Twitter @Menopause_Cafe.

She added: "I am a passionate advocate of providing a free, safe and confidential space for women and men of all ages to talk about this - and hopefully smash the taboo! "

For further details contact 07775 532942.