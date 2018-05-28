Clarion develops its in-house talent

Seven lawyers at Clarion have been promoted as the Leeds law firm continues to invest in​ ​developing in-house talent within its 166-strong team.

Deborah Warren, Fiona Marr and Rachel Dean have all risen to the position of legal director; while​ ​Kayleigh Fantoni, Victoria Clark, Russell Stevens and Joanne Chase have become senior associates.

Roger Hutton, joint managing partner at Clarion, ​said: “While we are continuing to recruit​ ​the brightest talent, growing the team by 17​ per cent​ last year, it is vital that we also provide a supportive​ ​environment where people enjoy working. A key part of this is enabling the team to develop their​ ​skills and grow their careers with us, and I’m very proud that so many of our lawyers are being​ ​recognised with these promotions..”

Newly appointed legal director Deborah Warren joined Clarion in 2007, qualifying into the​ ​employment team before being promoted to senior associate in 2015. ​Ms Warren was shortlisted for Rising Star at last year’s Yorkshire Lawyer Awards.

Since her arrival seven year​s​ ago, Fiona Marr has become a key member of the commercial practice,​ ​rising to senior associate in 2014. ​Clarion said s​he is highly skilled in the drafting and negotiation of contracts​ ​including supply contracts, purchase agreements, agency agreements and the preparation of more​ ​bespoke commercial contracts.

With 16 years of experience, Rachel Dean was promoted to a senior​ ​associate in the corporate team in 2008. Clarion said she has a strong track record of advising on all aspects of​ ​corporate work including corporate finance, in particular mergers and acquisitions and corporate​ ​re​-​organisations.

In addition, Kayleigh Fantoni, who joined Clarion’s commercial dispute resolution and litigation​ ​practice last year and was listed as a ​“​Next Generation Lawyer​“​ in the latest Legal 500, has been​ ​promoted to senior associate; together with Victoria Clark, who joined Clarion in 2010, and rises to​ ​the position in the employment team.

Finally, after joining Clarion’s corporate recovery and banking​ ​team as a legal assistant five years ago, Russell Stevens has also become a senior associate,​ ​alongside legal costs lawyer Joanne Chase following three years with the firm.