Closed Doncaster pub deemed ‘unsafe’ to host open day for new tenants

A historic Doncaster town centre pub which closed its doors after being deemed ‘unsafe’ by a previous manager is to hold an open day for prospective new tenants.

The Olde Castle in the Market Place closed its doors last month – but an open day is to be held at the bar next week for prospective new tenants to check out the venue.

The Olde Castle - an open day is to be held for new tenants.

Owner Trust Inns has described the pub as “vibrant and busy bar with a popular entertainment programme.”

The open day on December 11 comes after a previous manager wrote on the pub’s official Facebook page that the pub had been 'condemned’ as ‘unsafe.’

In the post, Ste McGuire, who had been running the pub, wrote: “Unfortunately our time at the Olde Castle has ended.

“The fire brigade condemned large parts of this old building as it was deemed unsafe as well as needing a new roof and other issues.

“This meant that the huge rent without the use of the hotel just wasn’t viable.”

He has since taken over the running of the Hare and Hounds at Fishlake.

In an online brochure, Trust Inns described the Olde Castle as a “vibrant town centre pub business, a busy bar with popular entertainment programme in a prominent location on a busy market place.”

It also described the pub as an “imposing period style building” which gave tenants an opportunity to develop the food operation.

A spokesman for the firm said: “If you’ve ever dreamt of running your own pub then Trust Inns is the perfect business partner for you.

“We provide the foundations for a local pub business – ie the bricks and mortar but it is YOU that creates and becomes the face of the pub by serving your community, hosting charitable events, organising sport matches, putting on family events, developing a new menu and much, much more.

“Because we understand that it’s great people that make great pubs, Trust Inns make it their priority to find the right people to run our pubs. In fact there’s nothing more important to us.

The viewing day for prospective tenants will take place on December 11 from 11am to 2pm.

Visit www.trustinns.co.uk for more details.

The multi-room pub had recently been enjoying a boom with customers flocking to the pub to sample its £8 cooked breakfast with all the ingredients sourced from Doncaster Market.

There has been a pub on the site from the 1780s and The Little Red Lion, which stood in the Market Place. was completely rebuilt in 1928 and became The Olde Castle.