Closure orders for trouble-spot flats in Leeds after police drugs raid

Closure orders have been secured for two flats in Leeds after they became a magnet for drugs-related anti-social behaviour.

The council properties, on St Wilfrids Avenue, Harehills, were raided by police in September as part of a clampdown on the organised supply of drugs.

Now three-month closure orders have been obtained by West Yorkshire Police and Leeds City Council’s Leeds Anti-Social Behaviour Team following hearings at Leeds Magistrates Court.

The orders mean that only “agreed individuals” will be allowed to enter the properties during the closure period.

Coun Debra Coupar, the council’s executive member with responsibility for Safer Leeds, said: “Nobody living in our city should have to put up with anti-social behaviour, and those responsible for making the lives of other residents a misery can be assured we will use every power at our disposal to put a stop to it.

“Both of these council properties in Harehills have been linked to drugs-related anti-social behaviour, and I am pleased that through a co-ordinated programme of work with the police we have now secured through the courts two closure orders.”

The raids at the flats in September led to two people being arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.