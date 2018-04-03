Clues in hunt for Ukrainian woman who ‘vanished without trace’ one year ago in Leeds

National missing persons experts have been called upon as police continue to search for a Ukrainian woman who vanished in Leeds one year ago today.

National missing persons experts have been called upon as police continue to search for a Ukrainian woman who vanished in Leeds one year ago today.

Read more: Police searches for Ukrainian woman who went missing from Leeds home

Svitlana Krasnoselska “disappeared without a trace” from her home in Micklefield aged 40, at about 5am on April 3 last year.

West Yorkshire Police carried out extensive searches in the area in an effort to trace Ms Krasnoselska, who is originally from Ukraine but has British citizenship.

Now the force says that, after consulting with missing persons specialists and using new technology breakthroughs, fresh search areas have been identified around Micklefield.

Officers will be carrying out searches at the sites this week for clues to the whereabouts of Ms Krasnoselska, who is known to friends as Lana.

Detective Superintendent Lisa Atkinson, leading the investigation, said: “Although it has been a year since Lana went missing, we remain absolutely committed to doing everything we can to find out where she is and to help the family get the answers they need.

“Despite extensive enquiries over the last year, we are still no further on in establishing where she is or what has happened to her. We are hoping that these new searches of the area around Micklefield may give us something new.

“We have nothing to suggest that Lana has come to any harm but it is unusual in itself for someone to disappear without a trace like this and we remain very concerned for her welfare.”

Read more: Police reveal fresh clue in search for Leeds mum missing since early April

Det Supt Atkinson said her family are still “desperate to hear that she is okay” one year on.

Between September 2016 and March 2017 she was living in Dunhill Rise, Halton.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

Det Supt Atkinson added: “Although a year has passed, we would still like to hear from anyone who thinks they have seen her around the time she went missing, or since then, or who has any information that could assist in tracing her.

“We would still welcome any information that would help us continue to build up a picture of her lifestyle and connections, particularly from anyone who knew her through work or socially or in the wider Ukrainian community in the UK.”

She said the force had been liaising with the police in Ukraine and could not “rule out the possibility” that Ms Krasnoselska may have returned there.

Officers have had some possible sightings reported over the last 12 months, but they were followed up and discounted.

Ms Krasnoselska is described as 5ft 3ins tall, medium build, with dark shoulder-length hair which has blonde highlights in it.

She was believed to be wearing a black coat, with a fur hood, and carrying a black handbag with a metal circle detail on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting reference 13170154277.