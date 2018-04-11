Coats and steaks taken from Richmondshire farm shop

Police have released CCTV images of four men they would like to speak to after thefts from a farm shop.

The four men were seen to enter Mainsgill Farm Shop in East Layton at around 1pm on Sunday, March 25.

Police are also looking for this person.

Three of the men were seen to leave the store shortly after in a silver Mercedes-Benz and one left on foot, heading towards the A66.

A number of items worth £500 had been taken, including three coats valued at £360 and three steaks worth £60.

Anyone who recognises any of the men is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask to speak to Michael McVay. Quote reference 12180051731.