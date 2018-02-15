Coffee table book released to commemorate Hull's City of Culture year

Have your say

City of Culture status has been a runaway success for Hull.

And now a special coffee table book full of photo highlights from Hull's year in the sun has gone on sale.

The 200-page limited edition publication costs £20 and is titled '365'.

It covers all four 'seasons' of the 2017 cultural calendar - Made in Hull, Roots, Freedom and Tell the World.

A range of photographers and events are featured in the souvenir volume, such as Freedom Festival and Humber Street Sesh. Local landmarks are also included, alongside poetry by local writers.

365 went on sale on Monday from Hull 2017's online shop.

Hull 2017 chair Rosie Millard said:

“There are so many indelible memories, so many incredible memories. As we reflect on an unforgettable twelve months, this lovely book will be a wonderful way to look back on 365 days in the life of this great city.”

Orders must be placed before March 23 at https://www.hull2017.co.uk/buy/hull-2017-souvenir-book/