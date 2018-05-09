Cold-callers barred from streets in clampdown on rogue traders and burglars

DOORSTEP COLD-CALLERS are now barred from two North Yorkshire streets because of concern about rogue traders and distraction burglaries.

Police and Trading Standards officers have set up the No Cold-Calling Zone in Kirkbymoorside, Ryedale, to protect residents who they say were being repeatedly visited by doorstep callers.

Signage for the zone, in Ryedale View and Ryedale Crescent, was put up yesterday and officers have begun delivering information packs to local people.

There are now more than 600 No Cold-Calling Zones in North Yorkshire.The driving force behind the latest zone is Police Community Support Officer, Tracy Brown.

She said: “This particular area was subjected to a high level of cold-callers, and we received a number of complaints from residents about doorstep callers during March and April claiming to be former offenders or soldiers selling household items.

“Working together with North Yorkshire Trading Standards and the local residents, I’m very pleased that our plans have now been put into action. I hope it provides reassurance for local people and gives them the confidence to send any cold callers away.”

Resident Michael Bell welcomed the move, saying said he had been left "shaken up" by visits from door-to-door sellers in the past.

Councillor Val Arnold, who represents Kirkbymoorside on North Yorkshire County Council, said: “I welcome the creation of this No Cold-Calling zone and the reassurance it will bring to residents. Trading standards and the police are always keen to receive information about doorstep callers, so anyone who receives a cold call can contact trading standards on 03454 040506 or the police on 101.”

What to do if you are targeted by cold callers

• Don’t engage with or deal with doorstep callers

• If you are told or believe that your homes requires work such as roofing or other maintenance, obtain three quotes from local traders. Word of mouth recommendations from someone you trust who has had a good experience with the trader are always best

• If you receive a cold call, report it to trading standards on 03454 040506, or to the police on 101. If you feel threatened by a cold caller, always call 999

• If you find yourselves in a situation where you have contracted for goods or services with a doorstep caller, the trader is required to provide you with a cancellation notice giving you 14 days to cancel the contract. If they fail to do so, it is a criminal offence

• Paying by credit card for goods or services costing over £100 gives you extra protection as the credit card provider is equally liable for any breaches of contract or offences committed by the suspect. They are liable to refund monies paid

• Trading standards and the police are always keen to receive intelligence about doorstep callers in the county. If you are able to provide trading names, copies of flyers or business cards, or vehicle details, these could provide extremely useful information for investigators

• Pass these messages on to your elderly relatives and friends and reassure them they are not being rude by refusing to engage and sending them away. It’s best not to answer the door in the first place if you are not sure who is calling.