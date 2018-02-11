Collection of knives seized from Sheffield property

Police officers seized this 'potentially dangerous' collection of knives from a property in Sheffield, after they received a tip-off from Sheffield City Council.

A spokesman for the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team teams confirmed they seized the knives from an abandoned property in Kyle Crescent on Friday afternoon, after receiving information from the local authority.

"The Parson Cross and Southey Green Team this afternoon seized these potentially dangerous items from an abandoned property on Kyle Crescent, Parson Cross, preventing them from getting out onto our streets and into the hands of any criminals."