Collision closes A1M in North Yorkshire

Have your say

Emergency services` are at scene of crash which has closed A1M in North Yorkshire.

The northbound carriageway between junction 50 and junction 51 near Sinderby is closed due to a collision.

Traffic is being diverted with motorists urged to follow the 'Hollow Triangle' route

DIVERSION:

Exit the A1M at J50.

At the roundabout, take the second exit onto the A6055 and continue for 3.25 miles to the roundabout with the B6267.

At the roundabout take the second exit onto the A6055 and continue for 3.75 miles.

At Gatenby roundabout take the second exit onto the A6055 and continue for 2.5 miles.

At the roundabout take the second exit onto the A6055 and continue 0.75 miles to the next roundabout.

Follow the signs for 'The North (A1)' and take the second exit to rejoin the A1M.

Motorists are being advised to allow extra time for their journey and consider alternative routes, if possible.