Collision involving two lorries leads to motorway closure near Doncaster

A collision involving two lorries has led to the closure of a motorway near Doncaster this morning.
Debris is strewn across the M180 between junction 1 at Hatfield and junction 2 at Belton.
The contents of the lorries have also spilled across the road.
Highways England said the clean up and recovery operation could take some time.
