'Colourful' and 'hair-brained' Sheffield hair salon to star in new TV series

An 'unusual' hair salon in Sheffield is set for nationwide fame as the star of a new TV series.

Stylebar in Banner Cross has been dubbed the city's first blow out bar - where customers can sip cocktails and champagne while getting their hair done - and the comings and goings and venue's 'colourful' characters will feature in new E4 series The Super Salon.

The programme will have exclusive access at what has been described as 'one of Britain's largest and most unusual salons' and go behind the scenes at the two-floor Sheffield superstructure, home to nearly 50 stylists, beauticians and barbers as it follows their unique late-night pamper and party experience.

And brother and sister Dan and Cherise Hatfield, owners of the salon, are no strangers to TV, having previously appeared in Channel 4 show Posh Pawnbrokers.

An E4 spokesman said: "Known for their stellar coiffures, entertaining hospitality and tight-knit relationships with the salon regulars, the series will explore the personal stories shared over a cuppa as well as dancing on countertops with a hairbrush in hand.

"The series will delve into the family run business, owned by Cherise and Dan, as it follows their hair-brained schemes to promote their business. With so much at stake, the show will reveal the inevitable fall-outs that come with running a family-owned empire.

"The salon will be serving colourful characters, whether it’s a style overhaul for a night out with the girls or a father and son’s first visit for a cut - it all happens at the Sheffield based salon."

Jon Lloyd, executive producer says “As soon as you walk in to the Super Salon you realise you’ve never seen anything quite like it. The amazing staff and clients constantly amaze us and rigging this unique salon promises to offer huge laughs, lots of heart and astonishing stories.”

Commissioning Editor for Channel 4, Simone Haywood says “We’re excited to bring this extraordinary salon and staff to a national audience with all the laughs, gossip and drama that comes with them. It promises to combine the cherished pastime of a trip to the salon with entertaining party personalities that we love so much here at E4.”

The salon, off Ecclesall Road, first opened in 2014 and was inspired by a trip Dan and Cherise took to New York.

Dan said: “We went to New York on holiday and were going for a meal when Cherise wanted her hair doing – that’s when we found a blow-dry bar.

“It’s a place where you can spend half an hour or go with a group of friends and make a night of it – it is affordable luxury."

Dan has previously starred in Channel 4 series Posh Pawnbrokers, which followed life at his shop on London Road in Sheffield.

He has also appeared in Collection Hunters, which aired on the channel last weekend and was devoted to helping collectors complete unusual collections.

The pair also run London Road Jewellers & Pawnbrokers which they took over ten years ago.