Comedian Adrian Edmondson goes back to school in Yorkshire

bradford-born comedian Adrian Edmondson went back to school to officially open a new state-of-the-art library which is set to encourage a love of reading.

A special launch event at Thackley Primary School saw the television star answer pupils’ questions and sign copies of his children’s book, Tilly and the Time Machine, which some children in KS2 have been reading.

Mr Edmondson lived in Highfield Road as a child before achieving fame as a comedy actor and is currently playing the role of Malvolio in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of Twelfth Night.

The library, which will house about 3,000 books, is three times bigger than the previous facility.

Head of school Annette Patterson said: “We hope our new school library will become the heart of the school. It will absolutely improve the children’s learning experiences.

“A well-stocked, well-designed and well-used library will have a lasting affect on generations of children at the school. It will help us to foster a love of reading in all of our children which we know is so vital.”

The new school library will be open during and after school and will be appointing new junior librarians to look after the facility and the all-new broad selection of books.

Bradford Council’s portfolio holder for education Coun Imran Khan said: “Congratulations to the staff, pupils, parents who have worked together to make the new library possible and encourage a love for reading.”