Commons sketch: It's third time unlucky for Theresa May

Get rejected once and there’s no harm in going back for a second try.

Asking the same question for a third or even a fourth time, however, is borderline annoying. And yet that seems to be Theresa May’s tactic with the House of Commons.

After her Withdrawal Agreement was once again rejected by MPs, the persistent-to-the-point-of-impertinent Prime Minister was rumoured to be considering having another go at getting her deal passed next week.

While some remained resolute in their conviction that they will never back Mrs May’s plan, others in Westminster seem to be tiring of the stand-off.

The losing margin has been reduced from 230 in January when the deal was first put before the House, to just 58 at the third time of asking.

And since then MPs have become increasingly frazzled.

Commons sittings have gone late into the evening, constituency visits have been cancelled, MPs have been trapped in Westminster, sleep-deprived and missing their families.

To put it bluntly: they’re knackered.

As Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh told The Yorkshire Post: “Everyone has just lost their minds. I can see people developing twitches… and stammers.

“Nobody’s got any sympathy with us - rightly - that they have cancelled recess but being stuck here and not being able to go home to our constituencies and our loved ones and get a decent night’s sleep is definitely making people behave in a more extreme way.”

Yet the one person who is apparently not flagging is the Prime Minister, who appears doggedly determined to do the impossible and steamroller her hated Brexit deal through the House.

And if she brings it back for a fourth time next week, there is every chance MPs might simply be too exhausted to say no.