'Communities could be cut off' - Heavy snow forecast as parts of Yorkshire get more serious amber warning

Have your say

The Met Office has upgraded parts of Yorkshire to an AMBER weather warning for heavy snow.

Days after a yellow weather warning for snow was issued for Yorkshire, parts of the region are bracing for heavy snow this weekend.

Snow in Yorkshire

Friday and Saturday are still under a yellow warning level, but from 4am on Sunday some areas are under the more serious warning.

Leeds has a 90% chance of strong and heavy snow at from 9am to midday on Sunday, meaning several hours of heavy snow are predicted.

Sheffield is also due to see as much as 12 hours of snowfall on Sunday,

The weather experts' forecast says: "A spell of heavy snow is likely over parts of Wales, the Midlands and parts of Northern England on Sunday.

"Road, rail and air travel delays are likely, as well as stranding of vehicles and public transport cancellations.

"There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off."

The forecast

Leeds is likely to be cold but sunny on Friday and Saturday. on Sunday, however, temperatures will be between minus 1 and plus two degrees, with a 90% chance of heavy snow.

The amber weather warning

The same is due for Sheffield, which will be even colder, with maximum temperatures of zero degrees between 9am and midday Sunday.

Hull and the East Yorkshire coast also has a 90% chance of heavy snow on Sunday from midday.

Are you set to travel? Check out these top tips for not getting stranded...