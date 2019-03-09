Communities invited to compete for Best Dressed titles along 2019 Tour de Yorkshire route

Communities are being challenged to create the most dazzling visual spectacular yet for the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire.

This year’s cycle race route will pass through 151 villages, towns and cities between May 2 and May 5, with images of Yorkshire beamed to 190 countries worldwide.

Garforth during the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire, when local Samantha Whitley was awarded the Spirit of Le Tour prize for her tireless work in the community.

To make the most of the occasion, new creative ways to create an eye-catching spectacle are being encouraged.

Welcome to Yorkshire’s 2019 Tour de Yorkshire Best Dressed Competition, held in partnership with The Yorkshire Post, will honour communities and individuals that go the extra mile to celebrate the race and it is now open for entries.

The competition categories are Best Dressed Village, Best Dressed Town, Best Dressed Host Location and Spirit of Le Tour.

The Best Dressed awards will be given to locations with the most impressive decor and the Spirit of Le Tour award will to an individual, community or business which goes above and beyond to embrace the race in a unique way.

Past race routes have been bedecked with the likes of spotty houses, dyed sheep, miles of handmade bunting, floral displays and yarn bombing.

Peter Dodd, commercial director at Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “Every year we’re blown away by the creativity of people who pull out all the stops to decorate their home towns and villages to celebrate the Tour de Yorkshire - which is so much more than a bike race, it’s about bringing people together.

“We couldn’t be prouder of the way our communities get together to make sure their towns and villages look their very best as we showcase our glorious county to the world.

“We’re encouraging people to get their village, town or city fully decorated by Easter, to make sure they benefit during this peak tourism period just ahead of the race. I can’t wait to see all the wacky and wonderful ideas people will come up with this year.”

