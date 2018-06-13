Community order for banned driver who embarked on dangerous police chase through streets of Doncaster

A banned Doncaster driver embarked on a dangerous police chase through the town's streets that only came to an end when he crashed into a parked car, a court heard.

Christopher Fenwick, 25, was in the middle of a six-month ban when his poor driving attracted the attention of officers patrolling in a marked car near to White Rose Way and Carr House Road in Hyde Park, Doncaster at around 7.15pm on June 7 last year.

The officers began following the black VW Golf being driven by Fenwick, of Broadway, Dunscroft, but instead of stopping as requested Fenwick drove away at speed.

"He was driving down streets with Victorian terraced houses on them, that were narrow and had cars parked on either side of the road," prosecutor, Louise Gallagher, told Sheffield Crown Court during the hearing on Wednesday, June 13.

She added: "The car collided with a parked Mazda vehicle that had to be written off, and had a value of £2,200. The defendant was seen running off and was arrested in a nearby garden around 10 minutes later."

Ms Gallagher told the court that in addition to driving while banned, Fenwick also did not have any insurance when he committed the offence.

The driving ban was imposed at Bradford Magistrates' Court in February last year after Fenwick, who was a new driver at the time, accrued six points on his license.

Driving laws stipulate that anyone who notches up six points or more on their license within the first two years of receiving their full license must be given a ban.

Fenwick pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving during the sentencing hearing.

Defending, Richard Hague, said: "He acknowledges this was very foolish, and it was simply because he was banned and uninsured. He knows it was very lucky that no-one was injured that day."

Judge Graham Reeds QC sentenced Fenwick to a 12-month community order, ordered him to complete 10-hours of a rehabilitation activity requirement and made him the subject of a six-month curfew.

"No doubt your fear of being apprehended led your thinking, but it was silly to think you could get away from police in such a built up area.

"The chances are that if there had been someone about a serious accident could have been caused," said Judge Reeds.

He added: "It's not necessary to impose a prison sentence because a community order, as recommended by the probation service, is a more appropriate option."