Community projects shortlisted for regional awards

Property projects across Yorkshire have been shortlisted for industry accolades - including the overall Project of the Year title - in the RICS Awards, Yorkshire & Humber, 2019.
The annual awards recognise built projects that are positively contributing to their local communities and this year over 35 schemes of all sizes and budgets – from all over the region are in with a chance of gaining industry recognition, along with the teams behind them.
There are eight projects shortlisted in the commercial category including Avenue HQ in Leeds (pictured), a grade two-listed building that has been repurposed from a traditional office building to form a community workspace which has bars, a coffee shop, 35 private offices and coworking space for around 300 people.
Those shortlisted for category awards will automatically be considered for the ‘Yorkshire & Humber Project of the Year’ title, presented to the scheme which demonstrates overall outstanding best practice and an exemplary commitment to adding value to its local area. Last year, the title went to The Piece Hall in Halifax.
All category winners will go on to compete against other regional winners at the national RICS Awards Grand Final in London later this year, for the chance to be crowned the overall UK winner in their respective category.
Rob Hindle, chairman of the RICS Awards, Yorkshire & Humber judging panel and director at White Hindle & Partners (WHP) said: “Some of these shortlisted projects have helped to attract more visitors and inward investment, whilst others have provided much needed housing or vital services and infrastructure to their communities.
“The teams behind them should be extremely proud as many were delivered on time and within budget, and with sustainability at the heart, to ensure they are as energy efficient and as environmentally friendly as possible.”
The RICS Awards take place on Friday, May 17 at the Centenary Pavilion, Leeds United Football Club. Tickets can be booked online at www.rics.org/awards
Building Conservation
Astrea Academy Sheffield Primary School, Sheffield
Elsecar Heritage Building 2, Barnsley
Samuel Tuke Apartments, York
Scarborough Market, Scarborough
St Georges Hall, Bradford
The Great Barn, Skipton
Commercial
5 Godwin Street, Bradford
Avenue HQ, Leeds
Blenheim Point, Leeds
Logic Leeds, Leeds
St Georges House, Leeds
The Great Barn, Skipton
The Springs, Thorpe Park, Leeds
Thirsk Racecourse, Thirsk
Community Benefit
Forging Futures Campus, Leeds
Springwell Leeds, Leeds
The Garnets, Leeds
The Glassworks Phase 1, Barnsley
The Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre, Northallerton
Design through Innovation
Bonus Arena, Hull
Broadlea Street, Leeds
Lister Mills, Bradford
Infrastructure
Burleigh Medical Centre, Barnsley
Knostrop Sludge Treatment Facility, Leeds
The Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre, Northallerton
Regeneration
5 Godwin Street, Bradford
The Garnets, Leeds
The Glassworks Phase 1, Barnsley
Residential
Cardinal Court, Bishophill, York
CornYard, Sheffield
The Cotton Mill, Skipton
The Garnets, Leeds
Ulla Green, Tadcaster
Tourism & Leisure
Orchard Café, Mount Grace Priory, Northallerton
The Beacon, Hull
The Beverley Arms Hotel, Beverley
The Hide, Driffield
Thirsk Racecourse, Thirsk