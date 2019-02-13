Community projects shortlisted for regional awards

Property projects across Yorkshire have been shortlisted for industry accolades - including the overall Project of the Year title - in the RICS Awards, Yorkshire & Humber, 2019.

The annual awards recognise built projects that are positively contributing to their local communities and this year over 35 schemes of all sizes and budgets – from all over the region are in with a chance of gaining industry recognition, along with the teams behind them.

There are eight projects shortlisted in the commercial category including Avenue HQ in Leeds (pictured), a grade two-listed building that has been repurposed from a traditional office building to form a community workspace which has bars, a coffee shop, 35 private offices and coworking space for around 300 people.

Those shortlisted for category awards will automatically be considered for the ‘Yorkshire & Humber Project of the Year’ title, presented to the scheme which demonstrates overall outstanding best practice and an exemplary commitment to adding value to its local area. Last year, the title went to The Piece Hall in Halifax.

All category winners will go on to compete against other regional winners at the national RICS Awards Grand Final in London later this year, for the chance to be crowned the overall UK winner in their respective category.

Rob Hindle, chairman of the RICS Awards, Yorkshire & Humber judging panel and director at White Hindle & Partners (WHP) said: “Some of these shortlisted projects have helped to attract more visitors and inward investment, whilst others have provided much needed housing or vital services and infrastructure to their communities.

“The teams behind them should be extremely proud as many were delivered on time and within budget, and with sustainability at the heart, to ensure they are as energy efficient and as environmentally friendly as possible.”

The RICS Awards take place on Friday, May 17 at the Centenary Pavilion, Leeds United Football Club. Tickets can be booked online at www.rics.org/awards

Building Conservation

Astrea Academy Sheffield Primary School, Sheffield

Elsecar Heritage Building 2, Barnsley

Samuel Tuke Apartments, York

Scarborough Market, Scarborough

St Georges Hall, Bradford

The Great Barn, Skipton

Commercial

5 Godwin Street, Bradford

Avenue HQ, Leeds

Blenheim Point, Leeds

Logic Leeds, Leeds

St Georges House, Leeds

The Great Barn, Skipton

The Springs, Thorpe Park, Leeds

Thirsk Racecourse, Thirsk

Community Benefit

Forging Futures Campus, Leeds

Springwell Leeds, Leeds

The Garnets, Leeds

The Glassworks Phase 1, Barnsley

The Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre, Northallerton

Design through Innovation

Bonus Arena, Hull

Broadlea Street, Leeds

Lister Mills, Bradford

Infrastructure

Burleigh Medical Centre, Barnsley

Knostrop Sludge Treatment Facility, Leeds

The Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre, Northallerton

Regeneration

5 Godwin Street, Bradford

The Garnets, Leeds

The Glassworks Phase 1, Barnsley

Residential

Cardinal Court, Bishophill, York

CornYard, Sheffield

The Cotton Mill, Skipton

The Garnets, Leeds

Ulla Green, Tadcaster

Tourism & Leisure

Orchard Café, Mount Grace Priory, Northallerton

The Beacon, Hull

The Beverley Arms Hotel, Beverley

The Hide, Driffield

Thirsk Racecourse, Thirsk