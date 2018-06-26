Community teams up with police to tackle speeding drivers in Bradford

New action is being taken against speeding drivers, in a partnership between police, Bradford Council and members of the community.

A scheme, called Neighbourhood Speedwatch, has been set up to record the speed of motorists from locations across the Bradford district, where Neighbourhood Watch groups say residents are concerned about people driving above the limit.

The data, gathered using a Speed Indicating Device (SID), will be shared with the community and used by officers to plan enforcement operations in areas where speeding is apparent.

Speedwatches have already taken place in Eldwick and Great Horton.

NPT Support Inspector Nick Haigh said: “Speeding is one of the major contributory factors in road collisions and this initiative gives our Neighbourhood Watch groups the opportunity to work with us and partners to tackle the issue in their area.

“The device shows the speed of each oncoming vehicle and is able to calculate the average speed over the length of a Speedwatch, as well as show the highest and lowest speeds recorded during each session.

“We are committed to working in partnership to reduce speeding on the district’s roads and hope that these operations demonstrate to our communities that we are listening and acting upon local concerns.”

Councillor Abdul Jabar, Bradford Council Executive Member for Neighbourhoods and Community Safety, added: "We have to do all we can to reduce the number of road collisions and casualties across the district.

“By using the new Speed Indicating Devices we hope to remind drivers to be aware of the speed they are driving at, which should then reduce the likelihood of accidents."

The SID has been purchased by the Bradford Neighbourhood Watch group using funding from the Community Safety Partnership.