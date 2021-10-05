Complaint made of sexist abuse during Featherstone Rovers' play-off win over Halifax Panthers

The governing body is awaiting the report from the Ground Safety Officer before deciding to further investigate the claim.
It has been alleged that the abuse was aimed at a woman who was stood in the away end at Post Office Road, as Featherstone claimed a 42-10 victory.
An RFL spokesperson said: "We have been made aware of the complaint, we will await the full GSO (Ground Safety Officer) report, and then make a decision on whether to pursue."
Featherstone's triumph saw them continue their winning run and book their place in the Championship Grand Final against Toulouse.
The fixture will be played in France this weekend as Rovers hope to become a Super League club for the first time in the modern era.