Complaints rising over inconsiderate and illegal parking in Knaresborough

A Knaresborough hotspot for dangerous, inconsiderate and illegal parking has been slammed by a councillor who has received complaints from a number of residents.

Councillor, Samantha Mearns, (Knaresborough Scriven ward) has criticised drivers for parking their cars in an inconsiderate and illegal fashion, by the entrance to Jacob Smith Park in Knaresborough.

Credit: Coun Samantha Mearns

The location is popular with walkers and dog owners but Coun Mearns has received an increasing number of complaints about people parking across the pathways close by.

She said: "I have had a number of residents complain about the parking to me recently and it is something I have seen for myself as a frequent user of the park.

"People are increasingly parking on Scriven Road, basically so they can park right outside the park entrance. The road is not wide enough to park on, and the entrance is at a bend, so they are choosing to park across the pavement.

"Parking on the pavement can obstruct and seriously inconvenience pedestrians, especially those in wheelchairs or with visual impairments and people with prams or pushchairs.

She added: "It seems rather ironic to me that people who presumably are visiting the park to walk can't park considerately in a neighbouring road and walk to the entrance."

Coun Mearns has approached Knaresborough Police for advice, who have explained that the parked cars (as pictured) would be in breach of the law.

She said: "I have been advised by our local PCSO that these vehicles would be causing the offence under section 137 Highways Act 1980 or section 42 road traffic act 1988 of unnecessary obstruction.

"It is also proving a danger to other drivers who have to pull out to overtake without being able to see round the bend. All this in an area populated by pedestrians, children and dogs!"