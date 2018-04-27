'Completely unacceptable:' Doncaster bar in hunt for wine thief who smashed window in raid

A hunt has been launched for two men who smashed their way into a Doncaster bar and made off with bottles of wine.

Bentley Pavilion was targeted last night by two men who smashed their way into the venue by hurling a rock through a window.

The thief was caught on CCTV. (Photo: Facebook)

One of the pair then climbed in to the building, ripped the bar's shutter off and made off with drink from inside fridges.

Sharing photos of the attack and CCTV footage of the men on Facebook, a spokesman for Bentley Pavilion said: "He obviously knew what he was doing, spending a long time looking around.

"He left fingerprints on many surfaces and had the nerve to do it all at a slow pace without hiding his face from the cameras.

"He removed three wine bottles, left to rejoin his friend acting as a lookout, walked back through the park and then returned ten minutes later. He was obviously a wine buff as he left a number behind. Let's hope he had a terrible hangover for his trouble."

The bar's shutter was ripped up. (Photo: Facebook)

The popular landmark venue is situated on the edge of Bentley Park and regularly hosts community events and private functions.

Added the Facebook post: "This behaviour is completely unacceptable.

"The Pavilion offers the community, both local and wider, a safe and often free space and is now being opened more and more, offering vital services to keep people active and support them grow.

"This will not change because of this terrible behaviour, but the money spent today could and should have been spent on supporting more events, people and groups. More could have been helped if it weren't for the cost to fully fix the damage."

The venue shared a photo of the man caught on CCTV. (Photo: Facebook)

"If people can please look at the pictures and see if they know of this local man then it would be truly appreciated to have support in getting these two men to feel the consequences of their actions."

The damage at Bentley Pavilion. (Photo: Facebook)