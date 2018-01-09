Concern for missing Hull girls

Police are concerned for two Hull girls who did not return home from school.

Kaitlyn Davies, 15, and Sophie Malone, 13, have not been seen since yesterday.

Both teenagers did not return home from Winifred Holtby School and officers believe they could be together.

Kaitlyn is described as white, slim, with long, fair hair in a bobble. She was wearing a Winifred Holtby school uniform consisting of a black blazer and black trousers and was carrying a bag.

Sophie is also white, 5ft 1in,of medium build with shoulder length mousy brown hair. She was wearing the same uniform but had a white "fleecy" jacket and a black handbag with white flowers on.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting logs 340 or 515 of January 8.