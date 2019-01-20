Concern for missing South Yorkshire woman

Officers are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of a South Yorkshire woman, who was last seen yesterday morning.

46-year-old Karen Low was last seen leaving the Canklow Road area at around 7am .

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman: “She hasn’t been seen or heard from since and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“Karen is about 5ft 2ins, a slim build and is thought to be wearing purple glasses with a long blue coat and black trainers with white on the bottom.

“Have you seen Karen? If you can help please call 101 quoting incident number 867 of 19 January 2019. If you see Karen, please call 999.”