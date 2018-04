Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a teenage girl from Cleckheaton who has gone missing.

Benedita Joao, 15, was last seen on Tuesday and may be in the Manchester area.

She is described as black and of slim build with braids in her hair.

When she was last seem she was wearing a black leather jacket and a dark green top.

Anyone with information is asked to ring West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log reference 2162 of April 3.