Police say they are concerned for the safety of a woman who went missing after a shopping trip to Leeds.

Emalyn Pajo, 44, was last seen on Duncan Street at about 8pm on Monday, April 2.

Emalyn, who is originally from the Philippines, has shoulder length black hair and brown eyes.

When she was last seen she was wearing a blue jacket and light blue trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to ring West Yorkshire Police on 101.