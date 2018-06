Have your say

Police are searching for a missing teenage girl from Huddersfield.

Katie Wickham, pictured, was last seen in Dewsbury and police said they were concerned for her welfare.

The 15-year-old is described as slim, 5ft 4ins and was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket.

Anyone with information about Ms Wickham's whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting log number 104 of June 10.