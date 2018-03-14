Concern grows for missing teenage girl from Guiseley

Have your say

Police are “very concerned” about a 14-year-old Guiseley schoolgirl who has been reported missing by her family.

Megan Slade was reported missing at 9.40pm last night.

She is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, slim, with long, light brown hair with streaks in it.

Megan was last seen wearing black jeans, black trainers and a black padded jacket with fur around the hood.

Detective Inspector Susan MacLachlan, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “We are very concerned for Megan’s welfare due to her age and would like to hear from anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist us in tracing her.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Elland Road via 101 quoting log number 2077 of March 13.