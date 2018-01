A burst water main in Leeds has caused traffic tailbacks and numerous bus services to be delayed.

Travel agency Metro said that the pipe has burst near to York Street and Marsh Lane at the edge of the city centre.

Congestion and tailbacks have developed on Beckett Street, the agency said, delaying First Bus services 42, 16, 49, 50, 50A, 61A by up to 50 mins.

The delays come as travellers make use of buses as rail services are affected by an RMT union strike.