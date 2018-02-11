Conmen burst into Yorkshire woman's house, shoved fish in the freezer and demanded £100

Police are hunting for a man - possibly multiple men - who burst into the house of an elderly woman and forced her to buy fish.

A man burst into the property and shoved fish into the freezer of a 96-year-old woman and demanded £100.

On Friday, a man or possibly two men knocked on the window of a woman's house in Eggborough, near Selby, North Yorkshire.

A man was seen waving at the window for the woman to open the front door. She was then told that 'someone down the road' had ordered £100 of fish for them and that they owed £100 for it.

Without invitation, the man then walked into the property, put fish into the freezer and told the victim it was worth £60 and she would have to pay for it.

The victim 'felt intimidated' and wanted the man to leave, so paid up and the offender left.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Remember, if you're not sure who is at your door don't open it! ]

"Check the identity of the caller by calling the company they are purporting to be from or telephone a neighbour or friend nearby to come and assist. If you suspect a bogus caller has visited, even if they did not enter your address, report to the Police straight away.

"If you have any information in relation to this incident, please contact NYP on Tel 101 Ref 12180023408."