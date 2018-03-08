Contrast in commutes as evening rush predicted to run smoothly

The evening rush hour is expected to be much more straight forward following the chaos and carnage the Pest from the West handed out to Leeds this morning.

People coming in and out of the city this afternoon should find it considerably easier than journeys this morning.

The majority of the settled snow should have melted and main road networks should be back up to full speed ahead of the afternoon rush.

The weather forecast for Leeds looks much more settled than this morning's commute, with sunshine and cloudy spells expected to dominate, and no snow on the Met Office predictions.

The A6023 is closed both ways due to a police incident while hazardous driving conditions are still a problem on the A57 and the A628.

There is signal failure at New York Street in Leeds, so traffic is moving slowly, while a stalled truck is blocking one lane of the A1 southbound Old Great North Road.

