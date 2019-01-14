Controversial N-Dubz star Dappy announces Doncaster club show

Controversial N-Dubz star Dappy is coming to Doncaster next month.

The frontman for the London grime trio, who scored a string of hits between 2006 and 2011, will appear at Kooky nightclub in Silver Street on February 2.

The singer and rapper, whose real name is Costadinos Contostavlos, joined up with cousin Tulisa and Fazer to form the group who enjoyed 12 top 40 singles and three top twenty albums.

Known for his slightly unusual dress sense and his love for what he describes as "eye-catching headwear,” the singer has since launched a solo career.

A Kooky spokesman said: “We’re kicking off our 2019 bookings with Dappy - you asked for him a while back and we’ve finally managed to secure a date.”

However, the singer has also courted controversy during his career and in December 2008, he pleaded guilty to two accounts of assault after reportedly spitting in a girl's face while drunk on a night out.

He pleaded guilty to the offences and for each count received four weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, to run concurrently and 100 hours community service.

He was also convicted of battery in 2007 and twice more in 2008.

In January 2013, Contostavlos was found guilty by a jury at Guildford Crown Court of assault and affray and given a suspended sentence of six months imprisonment.

In February 2014, Dappy hit a man in Chelmsford for which he was convicted of common assault and fined.

And In September of the same year, he was convicted of an assault in Reading and given a two month suspended prison sentence.

In 2017, Dappy was convicted of possession of a bladed article in a public place following an altercation with his partner and given a suspended prison sentence.

Tickets are £8 (plus booking fee) and are available on 01302 344252. No under 18s.



Personal life

Dappy is cousin to fellow band member Tulisa. He lives in St Albans[19] with his girlfriend, Kaye Vassell, and their two sons, Gino and Milo.[22]

Born and raised in Camden Town, North London, Contostavlos grew up with his parents, Byron Contostavlos and Zoi Agorou and older brother Spiros. His father had been a member of the group Mungo Jerry. Byron died on 12 April 2007. He is of Greek-Cypriotdescent.[23]

Dappy and best friend Fazer started making beats together and coming up with lyrics, later asking Dappy's cousin, Tulisa (who was reluctant at first), to join the band and started to perform in and around Camden Town from the age of thirteen. At the time they were called the Lickle Rinsers Crew and went under the management of Dappy's father Byron, who to Dappy was the "inspiration behind the band". Byron worked at a local barbers shop, putting all the money he had into equipment and resources for the band at their studio. However, Byron died on 12 April 2007 after a heart attack and N-Dubz wrote the song "Papa (Can You Hear Me?)", which was played at his funeral and became the group's second biggest hit at #19, and at #17 in the download charts.[citation needed]

Dappy had the words "RIP Dad" tattooed on his neck and doesn't like to say his dad's name, instead referring to him as "B" or "Uncle B", which was also the name of N-Dubz's debut album. Before Byron died, he said he'd like their album to be called Against All Odds but, after his death, the group called their debut album Uncle B in tribute, with their second album being called Against All Odds.[citation needed]

He revealed that he is a "massive" Arsenal fan when N-Dubz appeared on Live from Studio Five, gushing "it is an honour to sit next to you" to former Arsenal striker Ian Wright who was one of three hosts on the show.[24]

In May 2015, Dappy endorsed his manager Archie Lamb's father, Norman, in the Liberal Democrats leadership election.[25]