Cornish Pirates 33 Yorkshire Carnegie 29: Hooker Joe Buckle sees red as Yorkshire Carnegie are pipped by their top-five rivals

Yorkshire Carnegie were pipped for the spoils in the sun-baked South West on Sunday.

Director of rugby Chris Stirling was returning to the club where he was performance manager. In terms of performance, as he predicted at the start of the season, Carnegie resurrected their campaign around Christmas.

Yorkshire Carnegie points scorer, Chris Wolfe-Elder. PIC: Tony Johnson

And, away from the off-field drama, matters on the field have been looking promising for yesterday’s travellers with a move away from the foot of the table to the higher echelons.

However, the Pirates halted a run of seven straight losses in their last home game of the campaign to spoil the Carnegie party – a five-match winning run had put them within a shot of finishing in the top five.

Yorkshire Carnegie fell behind within 45 seconds of the kick-off to a converted try but they quickly established control and full-back Chris Wolfe-Elder put over a penalty with Dylan Donnellan adding a try in the next 10 minutes. Pirates kept in touch though with a penalty conversion.

Wolfe-Elder bagged Yorkshire’s second try and Myles Thoroughgood also crossed before the break.

The Pirates looked under the cosh at 22-13 down with the second 40 to come.

Despite having a man in the sin bin, Cornish Pirates registered two converted tries in four minutes and took the lead.

Elijah Niko crossed for Yorkshire Carnegie’s four-try bonus point that also restored the visitors’ lead.

Pirates were reduced by having a man in the sin bin once again, but the home side’s defensive resolve was outstanding.

And on the hour Will Cargill landed a penalty and the replacement fly-half repeated the feat in the closing minutes with AJ Cant serving 10 minutes.

There was still time for former Pirates hooker, Joe Buckle, to see red after throwing a punch as tempers flared.

Cornish Pirates: Cant, Wedlake, Parata, Patterson, O’Meara, Rojas, Day, Walker, Frost, Owlett, Cutmore, Beukeboom, Bolwell, Stevens, Duncan. Replacements: Concu, Andrew, Clemson, Lee, Schwarz, Cargill, Koster.

Yorkshire Carnegie: Wolfe-Elder, Thoroughgood, Forsyth, Lucock, Niko, Te Rure, Wolstenholme, Hill, Donnellan, Mitchell, Lemalu, Smith, Mayhew, Wilson, Temm. Replacements: Buckle, Foster, Bainbridge, Green, Bullough, Watkins.

Referee: Matt Turvey.