Coronation Street star ‘blown away’ by support as she reveals soap departure

Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley has thanked fans for their support as she revealed she is exiting the ITV soap.

Tyldesley, 34, was the focus of one of this year’s big storylines as her character, bar maid Eva Price, discovered boyfriend Aidan Connor (played by Shayne Ward) was cheating on her.

The actress thanked fans on Twitter, writing: “Feeling so emotional and blown away by your kind comments right now. THANKYOU. I’m so glad you’ve loved Eva as much as I do. Xxx”.

In a statement announcing her departure, she said it had been a “dream job” which made it a “difficult decision to leave”.

She added: “Eva has been such fun to play over the last seven years, and who knows, one day she might storm the cobbles of Weatherfield again. In the meantime I’m excited about the future, new acting projects, and spending time with my family.”

She joined Coronation Street in 2011 and left briefly in 2015 to go on maternity leave.

An ITV spokesperson told The Sun: “We can confirm that Cath Tyldesley will leave Coronation Street at the end of her current contract next year after seven years in the show.

“Cath’s portrayal of Eva Price has made her a firm favourite amongst fans and she will be missed.

“The producers and writers are currently working on her exit storyline which be on screen in early summer.”

It is reported she will leave the cobbles in summer next year.

Earlier in the week it was revealed that her co-star, Ward, will also leave the series next year.

He tweeted: “Hey everyone. I just wanted to Thank you all so much for your Lovely kind Messages regarding The news of my departure from Coronation street next year. I truly love you all.”