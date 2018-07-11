Coroner gives condolences to families of Leeds crash victims as inquest is closed

A coroner has offered his sympathy to the families of three children and two young men who died in a crash in Leeds.

Brothers Ellis Thornton-Kimmitt, 12, Elliott Thornton-Kimmitt, 14, Darnell Harte, 15, Robert Meerun, known as Robbie, and Anthoney Armour, both 24, died in the crash on Stonegate Road in Meanwood on November 25 last year.

Coroner Kevin McLoughlin described it as a "tragic road incident" as he closed an inquest into their deaths at Wakefield Coroner's Court this morning.

He said: "I offer my profound sympathy and condolences to the families involved."

The court was told criminal proceedings relating to the incident had finished.

The short hearing, which was not attended by family members, heard that there was no requirement to resume the inquest unless the coroner considered there to be sufficient reason to do so.

The inquest proceedings were concluded under Schedule 1 of the Coroners and Justice Act 2009.

In January, a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was sentenced to four and a half years in custody. He had pleaded guilty to five offences of causing death by dangerous driving.