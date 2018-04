Have your say

Bradford Coroners are appealing for information to trace relatives of a Bingley man who died recently.

The Bradford Coroner’s office would like to speak with any relatives of Adam Manion, 50, of York Crescent, Bingley, who was found dead at his home on April 4.

A spokesperson said Mr Manion died from natural causes.

Any relatives or anyone who has information about them should contact Jayne Dawson at Bradford Coroners on 01274 373754.