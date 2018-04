Coroners are seeking the public's help as they continue their efforts to trace the family of a Leeds man who died last week.

Robert Bronowicki, 63, of Stanmore Crescent, Burley, died on 20 April.

Anyone with any information about his next of kin is asked to contact Coroner’s Officer Marie Silvester on 01924 292301.

Also in news: Two taken to hospital after car flipped over near Old Red Lion in Leeds