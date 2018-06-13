Costa Coffee launches rainbow cups in Leeds cafés to celebrate Pride

Have your say

Popular UK coffee chain Costa Coffee has released rainbow printed cups in Leeds stores to celebrate Pride.

The cups are in support of GLOW, Costa’s parent group Whitbread’s LGBTQ+ network which champions equality and inclusion in the workplace.

Last year, Costa Coffee supported GLOW by launching limited edition Rainbow Lattes.

The limited edition cups will be available for a short time in selected stores in the 8 main Pride locations.

They will be launched a week ahead of and on the day of the Pride marches in each location.

Leeds Pride takes place on Sunday, August 5 so the cups will be available in Leeds stores from Sunday, July 19.

The free event includes a parade through the city centre and entertainment on Lower Briggate.

It is now Yorkshire’s biggest celebration of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Trans communities.

This year’s pride is sponsored by big names such as Leeds City Council, Leeds United Football Club, TPP, and Barclays.

An impact survey conducted by the organizers found that Leeds Pride 2017 generated £3,791,680 for the city’s economy.

The limited-edition Pride cups will also be available in Edinburgh, Essex, London, Glasgow, Brighton, Leeds, Manchester and Cardiff.

