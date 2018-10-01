Cottingley Towers fire: Everything we know so far on Leeds flats blaze

Have your say

Police and fire crews have been called to a blaze at a block of flats in Leeds today.

Where is the fire and how big is the fire?

The fire is at Cottingley Towers, just off Cottingley Drive.

Residents have been evacuated from their homes and a police cordon is in place.

The fire broke out on the 20th floor, say residents at the scene.

At least four fire engines were called to the scene along with paramedics, first response unit ambulances and a large police presence to enact the cordon.

The fire is out as of 12.45pm but residents still are not being allowed back into their homes.

What residents say at the scene

Phil Smith, aged 59, has lived on the first floor for 22 years. He said: “Somebody came pounding on the door screaming ‘get out there has been a fire’.

"In 22 years there have been 50 fires, but it’s the first time in 22 years that they have evacuated the building. I think it’s because of Grenfell."

Has anyone been injured or arrested?

Crews from eight different fire stations were sent out the scene, with eight firefighters donning breathing apparatus.

Four casualties were brought to safety by firefighters and left in the care of paramedics.

There is no indication of any arrests yet but we have contacted the fire service, police and Leeds Council.

When were the flats first built?

The 1970s-built block and its neighbour Cottingley Heights are owned by Leeds City Council and contain socially rented flats. They are 236ft high and both have 25 floors.

